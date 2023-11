Halloween may have been yesterday, but there’s one Jazz man still stuck in spooky season.

Walking inside the depths of Delta Center, Kelly Olynyk arrived for Wednesday’s showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies. But, was it actually Olynyk or was it an impostor?

Walker Kessler arrived to Wednesday’s game decked out like Olynyk. From the golden locks flowing out from the backwards hat, Kessler’s impression was spot on.