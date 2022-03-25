"Adversity Has Made Us Better" | Utah Looks To Regroup Against Charlotte On Friday

When speaking with media following Wednesday's tough loss to the Boston Celtics, three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert had some candid and pointed comments when asked about what went wrong.

"It starts with, are we willing to sacrifice for each other?" Gobert said. "I think we are going to get there. ... We're going to have to do things for each other. When you watch every championship team, it's not just about having talent, it's about having guys that are willing to do things for each other."

While some may have thought of Gobert's comments as harsh, they were honest and fair. They were words the Jazz needed to hear and ones that fellow all-star Donovan Mitchell agreed with in his postgame talk.

"A game like tonight, it's a playoff game, a playoff vibe," Mitchell said. "It's upsetting that we didn't bring it tonight. As a group, we gotta play better. … We gotta play better in a game like that."

Gobert, Mitchell, and the Jazz will have an opportunity to make good on those words when they face another playoff-caliber team on Friday night. Utah continues its six-game road trip when it takes on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets — tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MST.

Despite the lopsided loss, Wednesday was not a total loss for Utah. If there was a bright spot for the Jazz, it came from Mitchell.

He continues to elevate his offensive game as he finished with a game-high 37 points — his fourth-straight game scoring 30 points or more. He also added six rebounds and two steals.

While he struggled shooting the ballroom three-point territory, Mitchell relentlessly attacked the rim and finished 10-for-12 shooting from within the arc. His aggressiveness in getting into the paint was also reflected in his 8-for-8 shooting from the free throw line.

"It's been fun to coach him and watch his progression," head coach Quin Snyder said of Mitchell. "His ability to read the game is improving all the time. The conversations that we have before and during games, the things he's doing on the floor, it's fun to see how he's coming along."

That sort of production is precisely what Utah needs moving forward, especially with starting forward Bojan Bogdanovic still out with a left calf strain. While his return is expected to come soon, the Jazz must find ways to make up for his outside shooting as it's a key component to their offense.

With Bogdanovic on the floor, teams are forced to spread themselves out defensively to protect against the three-pointer. That allows Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson to proactively get into the paint, either for layups or lobs to Gobert. That sort of production is why Utah has the league's highest-rated offense when clicking on all cylinders.

Alas, Bogdanovic is still out, which means that production has to come elsewhere.

Conley and Clarkson have been sensational as of late, but both struggled against the Celtics as their constant ball pressure never allowed the Jazz to settle into a rhythm. While it's expected for both of them to bounce back, role players such as Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gay have to take steps forward as well.

"I believe in this group. … If I didn't believe it, I wouldn't be here," Gobert said. "Adversity has made us better in the past and I think it'll make us better again. It's just one loss, it's not the end of the world. … But I think we need to understand the way we are losing are things that we can control."

STATS

Utah (45-28, 19-17 away / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.7 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*116.1 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.6 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*109.9 Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 26.2 points / 5.4 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.4 points / 14.5 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 71.2% shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.1 points / 3.4 rebonds / 2.3 assists

*Mike Conley: 13.4 points / 5.3 assists / 40.3% 3P-shooting

Charlotte (37-36, 19-18 home / No. 9 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*114.8 Points Per Game (No. 5 in NBA)

*112.9 Offensive Rating (No. 9 in NBA)

Defense

*114.6 Points Per Game (No. 28 in NBA)

*112.6 Defensive Rating (No. 23 in NBA)

*Miles Bridges: 19.9 points / 7.0 rebounds / 3.9 assists

*LaMelo Ball: 19.8 points / 7.3 assists / 6.8 rebounds / 37.8% 3P-shooting

*Terry Rozier: 19.6 points / 4.4 assists / 4.3 rebounds / 38% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Mike Conley vs. LaMelo Ball

— As Conley begins to ramp up his minutes with the postseason looming in a few weeks, Friday’s showdown with Ball will be a great test for him. As a savvy veteran, Conley will be looked upon to help fill a scoring role with Bogdanovic out. But Ball is the motor that makes Charlotte go, so slowing him down will be essential if Utah wants to get the win.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)

OUT — Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain)

OUT — Danuel House (left knee bone bruise)

Charlotte

OUT — James Bouknight (G League - On Assignment)

OUT — Gordon Hayward (Left Ankle Sprain)

OUT — Kai Jones (G League - On Assignment)

OUT — Arnoldas Kulboka (G League Two-Way)

OUT — Scottie Lewis (G League Two-Way)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST

Location: Spectrum Center / Charlotte, NC

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone