adidas partners with Utah Jazz for Youth Camps and Clinics program

For now, Donovan Mitchell is the only person who owns a pair of his signature shoes, the adidas D.O.N. Issue #1. But that’s about to change.

“I’m excited for it to go on sale,” Mitchell said after debuting the shoe in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this week. “People have been asking for it nonstop.”

Mitchell’s sneakers will hit stores this summer.

They’ll also be offered to nearly every Utah Jazz Youth Camps and Clinics participant, thanks to a new partnership announced this week between the Jazz and Adidas.

“It’s great to see my Jazz family and my adidas family coming together to help kids discover their love for this game,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “I have so many special memories from the camps I went to when I was growing up. This is an awesome opportunity for the kids in this community to develop their skills and make their own memories.”

The Utah Jazz Camps and Clinics program launched earlier this year, with more than 25 camps—from Pocatello to St. George—planned over the next sixth months.

“Wherever your child is in their basketball journey, there’s a camp that fits them,” Jazz Youth Programs director Nate Martinez said. “Even at the lowest levels, they’re going to get better. Every time they leave one of our camps, they should be better.”

The camps feature high-level instruction from former professional players, as well as collegiate and AAU coaches. Camps are for designed boys and girls, ages 4–17, using a curriculum developed in coordination with Utah Jazz coaches and basketball operations staff, aimed at developing the best players in the Rocky Mountains.

“The curriculum will provide young athletes with a solid basketball foundation,” Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said. “We feel like this is the best place for your kids to learn the game.”

Now, with the addition of adidas, the program has only been enhanced.

“To bring adidas to what we do is huge,” Camps and Clinics manager Gary Seljaas said. “I think it solidifies us as the top choice in the industry.”

All participants will receive a Jazz/adidas camp jersey, basketball, socks and Utah Jazz ticket credit. Camps and clinics scheduled for longer than four hours will also include a pair of Donovan Mitchell’s D.O.N. Issue #1 shoes for all participants.

Jazz Youth Camps and Clinics will feature three tiers available for all skill levels:

· Rookie Camps are open to boys and girls ages 4–14 with an emphasis on helping each player learn and develop the skills and confidence necessary to compete on the court.

· Skill-Specific Camps are open to boys and girls ages 7–17 with an emphasis on drills to help players improve their shooting, passing, dribbling, defense and more. Offerings will include offensive skills as well as guard and post development.

· Elite Camps will be open to boys and girls ages 12–17 beginning in the fall, with sessions focusing on advanced skill development.

Registration for all summer Jazz Youth Camps and Clinics is now open at www.utahjazzcamps.com.