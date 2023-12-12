"Address our Mindset" — With George's Career-High, Utah Shows Fight in Loss to Oklahoma City

Utah head coach Will Hardy doesn't believe in using injuries/missing players as excuses in the NBA. But if there ever was a game where injuries and missing players played a key role, Monday night's showdown in Oklahoma City against the Thunder was one.

Down three starters, including All-Star Lauri Markkanen, Utah struggled to keep pace with the Thunder and fell 134-120 on the road.

"I think tonight's game obviously had some tough moments," Hardy said. "I'm not naive to the situation. … But you guys know me. I'm not going to sit here and make an excuse, and I'm also not going to sit here and blow smoke."

"Having perspective is always good and healthy, but perspective doesn't do much for you in the middle of a game. We are all out there competing and trying to win the game. We're also trying to represent our organization, our fanbase, and the state of Utah every night we take the floor."

Although Monday wasn't the result Utah has been striving for, the fact that this team refuses to give up is another sign of growth.

Only three games ago, the Jazz struggled in the second half and fell to the Mavericks by 50. It forced Hardy to challenge his team to be better and never quit fighting moving forward.

"Right now, for me. … As we are building our team, building our program, and trying to become a team that's hunting a championship, the first thing we have to address is our mindset every night," Hardy said. "We need people that are willing to dig in and be physical, and be tough, and just out of let it rip no matter what's going on in the game. That's the part for me that I'm most focused on right now."

"Overall, for me, it comes down to the approach we are taking. I think the team practices hard, they watch film. But right now, when we go on the road, we don't quite have the appropriate mindset to sustain 48 minutes, so that's our next objective."

One of those bright spots has been the emergence of rookie Keyonte George.

With so many key players out, George has been forced into a much bigger role than initially anticipated after he took over the starting job just nine games into the season. He's now being asked to be both a scoring and playmaking threat and, as a result, has become more of a focus of opposing defenses.

Despite growing pains, George showed why the organization is so high on him as he was very good against the Thunder.

He finished with a career-high 30 points, adding seven assists and three rebounds. Already known as a dynamic scorer entering the league, he shot 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-9 from three, finding a rhythm in the second half that helped spark Utah's late comeback attempt.

"Keyonte is getting better and better," Hardy said. "We are encouraging him to be aggressive when looking for his own shot. … I thought tonight was a good example of that. He's got a ton of ability, he can shoot off the dribble, he can get into the paint, he's a good passer, he's got good feel. … I think he's trying to figure out that balance every single night."

"For him to play well, it's a positive for sure. … He's somebody that we are heavily invested in his development. He's putting in the work, and he's seeing the results."

Another bright spot has been the play of Simone Fontecchio.

Fontecchio has emerged as a key role player, looking more confident in his second season. He was Utah's best player early on in the night, flashing his scoring potential while providing tough physical defense.

He's taken over as a starting forward and has impressed, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 29 minutes per game over the past seven games.

Monday night was his best performance of the season, finishing with 19 points, a career-high four blocks, and two rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep. Most impressively, he dropped 15 points in the first half as the Jazz staved off multiple Thunder runs to keep it respectable at the break.

"All those things I just talked about, Simone represents," Hardy said. "His intensity day-to-day, his competitiveness on every possession is something that we are looking for in our program. I think Simone is a good representation of who we want to be. … Somebody that is maximizing everything he's got every single night. He doesn't make excuses, and is willing to just compete no matter what the scenario is."

"I'm proud of the work that Simone is doing and has done. … And he knows there is more work ahead of him."

Collin Sexton added 20 points and four rebounds, while Luka Samanic finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.