Adam Klauke Named 2020-21 NBAEMA David “DH” Nordstrom Equipment Manager of the Year

It was announced today that the National Basketball Athletic Equipment Managers Association (NBAEMA) named Utah Jazz Equipment Manager Adam Klauke the 2020-21 David “DH” Nordstrom Equipment Manager of the Year.

The award is given for outstanding achievement and professionalism that goes above and beyond both on and off the basketball court and is voted on by all 30 NBA equipment managers.

“From the first day Adam was named Head Equipment Manager of the Utah Jazz he has gone above and beyond the normal scope of the job to help his players, team and fellow equipment managers,” said John “Kong” Coumoundouros, NBAEMA President/Head Equipment Manager of the Detroit Pistons.

“When NBA teams look at the schedule and see the Utah Jazz coming to their city or if they are traveling to Salt Lake City, they know because of Adam, everything will be running smoothly on and off the court. This award is way overdue.”

“I’m so happy for my man, Klauke,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “He does everything for us. He’s up late at night and here early in the morning. He’s truly the first one here and last one to leave and always makes sure our stuff is ready to go. We sincerely appreciate it. Ever since my rookie year, he’s made sure I’ve had everything I need. For us to play good, we have to look good, and we can’t do that without Klauke.”

“It’s a joy to be around someone that is so dedicated to their job and is such a great human being,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Klauke started with the Jazz as a team attendant in 1999, being named Assistant Equipment Manager in 2012 and Head Equipment Manager in 2015 and has now been with the franchise for over 20 years.