About 500 Utah Jazz tickets donated to furloughed federal workers during government shutdown

Allison Christensen is hoping to go back to work on Monday.

But on Friday night, the Kaysville woman was just glad to get a break from the worry.

“It means everything,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “It’s been so stressful.”

Christensen, an IRS revenue officer with 17 years of service, had been furloughed for 35 days because of the ongoing government shutdown. On Friday, Christensen was one of about 500 furloughed federal workers who received donated tickets to the Utah Jazz’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The tickets were donated by season-ticket holders and Jazz employees.

“Just to have a night where we can forget about it is great,” Christensen said. “The Jazz are amazing. We love them. We’ve been lifelong Jazz fans. But to have an organization like this and their season-ticket holders who are willing to help someone else out, it’s like, OK, there is some good in the world still.”

The Salt Lake City Stars are still offering tickets to furloughed workers. Stars tickets for the Jan. 28 games may be picked up at the Bruin Arena box office on the campus of Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville. Limit of four Stars tickets per federal employee. Eligible federal workers will need to show a government-issued identification card for ticket pickup.