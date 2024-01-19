“A Truly Wonderful Man” | Hardy Delivers Heartfelt Message Following Milojevic Passing

Before Will Hardy began his regular press conference with the media before Thursday's showdown with Oklahoma City, the Jazz head coach delivered a special message.

"I want to start by offering my condolences to Dejan's family and the entire Warriors organization," he said. "What they're going through is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers and support are fully behind all of them as they begin mourning a truly wonderful man."

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic passed away on Wednesday morning, hours after he suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday evening. He was 46 years old. Utah was set to host Golden State on Wednesday evening, but the game was canceled and will be rescheduled later.

Milojevic, a native of Serbia, was a staple in the game of basketball worldwide.

He played in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro, and Turkey during his 14-year career — he was named MVP of the Adriatic League for three connective seasons (2004-06). He joined the Warriors staff as an assistant coach in 2021, helping lead them to the NBA title in 2022. Before that, he coached for Mega Vizura in Serbia and Buducnost in Montenegro, winning the Montenegrin League Championship.

Back in 2017, Hardy served as the San Antonio Spurs summer league coach, and Milojevic was a member of his staff. The Jazz held a moment of silence in honor of Milojevic on Thursday night before tipping off with the Thunder.