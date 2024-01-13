"A Really Prestigious Award" — Markkanen Named Finland's 2023 Athlete of the Year

As if 2023 wasn't a good enough year for Lauri Markannen, he can now add one more accolade to his growing list.

Markkanen has been named Finland's 2023 Athlete of the Year.

“It was really cool,” Markkanen said about winning. “It’s a really prestigious award in Finnish sports. Not a lot of team sport athletes have gotten it. … Just knowing what kind of athletes from across all the sports that Finland produces, just being on the list makes it more meaningful.”

He became the first basketball player to receive the award and the fifth team sport athlete to win.

The most prestigious sports award in the country, the Association of Sports Journalists (Finland), has been awarded the title of Athlete of the Year since 1947. A shortlist of 10 names is compiled, and association members with a press card can vote. Of the 5.5 million people in the country, it's estimated that 1 million of them tuned into the Finnish Sports Gala on television.

Markkanen received 1,998 votes and 126 first-place votes. Pole vaulter Wilma Murto was second in the voting with 1,879 votes (48 first-place votes), while rally driver Kalle Rovanperä was third with 1,645 votes (29 first-place votes).

Markkanen couldn't attend the gala due to the NBA season, so his parents, Pekka and Riikka, were in attendance for him. Pekka and Riikka were both professional basketball players — with Pekka being named the Finnish Basketball Player of the Year in 1989, 1993, and 1996. He also has two brothers, both of whom are professional athletes. Miikka is a former professional basketball player, while Eero is a professional soccer player.

“Obviously I kind of hoped that I could’ve been there with them (his parents), but I’ll take what I can get,” Markkanen said. “I’m just trying to make the family proud. It was a big moment for me to see them over there and kind of see them. … I was impressed with how emotional my dad looked, I haven’t seen that too often.”

"I know this morning, getting that award meant a lot to him," Utah head coach Will Hardy said Thursday. "It was cool to be here to see it and share that moment with him a little bit. He's the same person he was when he got here at the beginning of last year in terms of his humility and how he carries himself every day."

"Next, I've got to try to figure out a way to get to Finland."

The Jyväskylä native has been a revelation for the Jazz since the organization received him in a trade with Cleveland in September 2022. Since that moment, all he's done is emerge as one of the best forwards in the NBA and the leader of a Jazz team many believe to be ahead of schedule when it comes to the rebuild that started last year.

The seventh-year forward had a breakout season last year, being named to his first All-Star game and then chosen as a starter. He also won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award.

As Utah's No. 1 option last season, he averaged career-highs in points (25.6), shot attempts (17.3), field goal percentage (49.9%), free throw percentage (87.5%), assists (1.9), and minutes (34.4). He also averaged 8.6 rebounds per game, 39.2% from three, and 58.6% effective field goal percentage, all the second-most in his career. He also became the first player in league history to have 200 threes and 100 dunks in a season.

He's continued his meteoric rise this year, proving that last season was no fluke after averaging 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Despite dealing with numerous injuries and being the focal point of every opponent's scouting report, Markkanen shoots 48.8% from the floor, 38.6% from three, and 86.7% from the free throw line.

Against Denver on Oct. 30, Markkanen became the NBA's all-time leader for most career games by a 7-footer with at least five made threes. He's done so 39 times in his career and 18 times in a Jazz uniform — six times this season.

“I didn’t know I was going to win until I was able to connect the dots,” Markkanen said. “I think overall it was between three athletes, so I wasn’t really sure. … I was hoping for it, but I was happy it happened this year.”

"I'm really happy for him," Hardy said. "Their country is very proud of Lauri, and they should be. We're very proud of Lauri. He's had a heck of a last 15, 16 months. ... I'm just really pleased with how he handles himself every day."

Apart from starring in the NBA, Markkanen has also been the star of Finland's National Team. He helped lead the team to a 2-3 finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup this past summer, finishing third in scoring at 24.8 points per game.

"I'm not satisfied," Markkanen said. "I have high expectations for myself and try to reach them every night, trying to help the team that way. … I'm just trying to do whatever I can."