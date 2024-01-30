"A Lot of Belief" — Kessler and George to Represent Utah in Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend

The Jazz are heading to Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend.

Announced on Tuesday afternoon, second-year center Walker Kessler and rookie Keyonte George were selected to participate in the NBA's 2024 Rising Stars Game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Feb. 16, from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers.

Kessler's selection makes it back-to-back years that the big man will represent the Jazz during the game.

Arriving in Utah following the Jazz trade with Minnesota for Rudy Gobert during the summer of 2022, Kessler made an immediate impact for the Jazz during his rookie season. After coming off the bench during the early parts, Kessler got the start on Jan. 10 in Cleveland — and stayed in that role the rest of the season.

He finished the year averaging 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in his 40 starts. He was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February and dropped a career-high 31 points in late March. He also became the first rookie in 25 years to record at least four games of 7+ blocks, trailing Tim Duncan's five times in 1998, and he became the first Jazz rookie ever to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game.

He was named first-team all-rookie while finishing third in Rookie of the Year, receiving two first-place votes.

"I just wanted to learn," he said last year. "I went into this year trying to learn as much as I could so when I do get the opportunity, I can take advantage and try to help us win. I figured by doing that, the rest would take care of itself."

Kessler entered his rookie year with high hopes after debuting for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this past summer. However, an elbow injury early in the season opener caused some up-and-down play. Since returning to the roster full-time in late November, Kessler has returned to form as one of the best shot-blockers in the league.

He's averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 65.7% from the field. His 2.7 blocks per game ranks third in the NBA, and he's tied for the second-most games with five-plus blocks in the NBA this year.

For George, his rookie season got off to a bang.

After being taken 16th overall in the 2023 NBA draft, George thrived during the summer. He was named First-Team All-Summer League after averaging 29.5 points and 8.5 assists in two games in Las Vegas and 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game through three games in Salt Lake City.

He continued to impress his teammates and coaches during training camp, earning a spot in head coach Will Hardy's rotation on opening night.

"To be completely honest, I feel like I belong," George said after the season-opener. "For me, I think that confidence comes from the preparation. … I'm just super confident in my game. I just had a lot of fun out there. … It was a big-time blessing for me to appear in my first NBA game."

He made his first start on Nov. 8 in Indianapolis against the Pacers, finishing with seven points and a then-career-high nine assists. He followed the game up with seven points and a career-high 11 assists in a victory over Memphis.

George has played in 42 games (16 starts) this year, averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 82.1% from the free throw line in 24.2 minutes per game. He ranks in the top 10 for qualified rookies in assists (second), free throw percentage (second), points (sixth), and minutes per game (ninth).