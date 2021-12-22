3x DPOY Takes Center Stage

Typically when 20+ points decide an NBA game, there isn't much room for controversy following the result.

That wasn't the case on Dec. 8 when the Utah Jazz took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104.

| The Jazz became the first team in NBA history to have three consecutive games with 20 or more made three-pointers.#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 9, 2021

During postgame interviews, Minnesota second-year guard Anthony Edwards took some unprompted shots at Utah's Rudy Gobert, the three-time defensive player of the year.

"Anytime I go against (Kristaps) Porzingis, I don't get no layups. I don't get why we couldn't finish on Rudy Gobert. He don't put no fear in my heart. … I don't know why," Edwards said postgame.

But Edwards wasn't the only Minnesota player to take a shot at Gobert. Fellow defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley not only had some choice words to say during his halftime interview, but he also doubled down on his thoughts and opinions during the postgame interview as well.

"If I'm defensive player of the year, I'm guarding the best player no matter what. I'm not roaming," Beverley said after the game. "It's no discredit to Royce O'Neale or any of the others on their team, but if I'm defensive player of the year, I'm not guarding Royce O'Neale. I'm guarding Mike Conley, I'm guarding Donovan Mitchell, I'm guarding Bogdanovic. You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt. And every time I hear he's defensive player of the year. So, whatever."

What makes Edwards and Beverley's comments so off-base is that Gobert is widely considered one of the greatest defensive big men of all time. He's the reigning defensive player of the year and has been even better on that end of the court this season, shutting down all three of Edwards' drives to the hoop in the game mentioned above.

In 31 minutes of action, the Jazz outscored Minnesota by 25 points with Gobert on the court. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. His defense at the rim was instrumental in limiting Minnesota to 40% shooting from the field, one of their worst performances of the season.

"They obviously don't watch enough basketball," teammate Joe Ingles quipped about those who question Gobert's play. "If you understand what you're looking for, it's clear the impact he makes."

R U D Y

U

N

K#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MklADZmIXR — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 9, 2021

While Gobert politely didn't respond to the comments following the game that night, he responded later.

"If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you," Gobert said." People are going to try to discredit what I do, what we do as a team. It's been the same my whole career. I'm just going to keep winning awards, winning trophies, and hopefully help my team win something bigger than that."

Utah will look to make good on Gobert's words in their quest to win something bigger when they face Minnesota in a rematch on Thursday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

STATS

Utah (21-9, 11-6 home / No. 3 Western Conference)

Offense

*115.4 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*116.8 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*105.0 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*106.4 Defensive Rating (No. 6 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.0 points / 5.0 assists / 3.8 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.4 points / 15.0 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 72.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.2 points / 3.7 rebounds / 42.5% shooting 3P-territory

*Jordan Clarkson: 14.8 points / 3.3 rebounds / 2.1 assists / 25.1 minutes

Minnesota (15-16, 6-7 away / No. 9 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.5 Points Per Game (No. 13 in NBA)

*107.4 Offensive Rating (No. 22 in NBA)

Defense

*108.7 Points Per Game (No. 20 in NBA)

*107.5 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.5 points / 9.31rebounds / 3.6 assists

*Anthony Edwards: 22.1 points / 5.8 rebounds / 3.6 assists / 1.6 steals

*D’Angelo Russell: 18.7 points / 6.5 assists / 3.8 rebounds

*Malik Beasley: 11.6 points

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Rudy Gobert vs. Minnesota

— Following the comments of Beverley and Edwards, it can be assumed that Gobert and the Jazz have had this game circled on their calendar for the past two weeks. After notching his first 20-20 game of the season with 23 points and 21 rebounds against Charlotte on Monday, Gobert is playing at a high level. Minnesota will look to prove that the postgame comments were true, but Utah might have something to say about that before it’s all said and done.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T Sports Network

Radio: 1280 The Zone