Key Matchup: RJ Barrett vs. Donovan Mitchell

NEW YORK — Donovan Mitchell saves his best for last.

The Utah Jazz’s All-Star guard always seems to find another level after the All-Star break. During his rookie season, Mitchell went from scoring 19.6 points per game before the break to 22.5 after it. He made a jump from 22.4 to 26.7 during his sophomore year. This season, Mitchell has upped his scoring from 24.3 points per game before the break to 27.8 since.

And Mitchell will be looking to put up big numbers once again as he leads the Jazz into Madison Square Garden to take on R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Barrett is coming off a career night. The rookie guard scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting in a win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. On the season, the guard out of Duke is averaging 14.1 points per game.

The Jazz are looking for their third-consecutive victory as they continue their East Coast road trip. The New York native Mitchell, meanwhile, will be looking to put on a show for the fans at the Mecca of Basketball. Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games, giving him has 42 games of at least 30 points during his first three seasons. If he does it twice more, he will tie Hall of Famer Karl Malone for the most 30-point games by a Jazzman in his first three seasons.