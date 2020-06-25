Mudiay's Positively Perfect Pancakes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes mix
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- Maple syrup
- 4 slices turkey bacon
- 4 eggs
- Cooking spray
- Kosher salt
- Fruit, to serve on side
Instructions
- Combine dry mix with buttermilk, lightly mix and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
- While the pancake mix is resting, spray the pan and cook turkey bacon. Spray the pan again, then cook eggs and set aside.
- In a pan on medium/low heat, spray the pan and scoop in your batter.
- Once bubbles start to form on top, flip and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Garnish with fresh fruit and maple syrup.
Notes
Serves 1-2
