Mudiay's Positively Perfect Pancakes

Emmanuel Mudiay | 06.25.2020

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes mix
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • Maple syrup
  • 4 slices turkey bacon
  • 4 eggs
  • Cooking spray
  • Kosher salt
  • Fruit, to serve on side

Instructions

  1. Combine dry mix with buttermilk, lightly mix and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
  2. While the pancake mix is resting, spray the pan and cook turkey bacon. Spray the pan again, then cook eggs and set aside.
  3. In a pan on medium/low heat, spray the pan and scoop in your batter.
  4. Once bubbles start to form on top, flip and cook for 2 more minutes.
  5. Garnish with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

Notes

Serves 1-2

Tags
Mudiay, Emmanuel, Jazz, Cookbook
