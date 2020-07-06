Mr. (Jasper) Bibbs's World Famous Shrimp & Grits

Jasper Bibbs | 07.06.2020

Ingredients

  • Grits
  • Sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Butter
  • 3-4 strips of bacon
  • Cooked shrimp
  • Garlic
  • Green onions
  • Parsley, to garnish
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions

  1. Cook stove-top grits according to box instructions. At the same time, fry 3 to 4 strips of bacon in a separate pan. Once cooked, remove bacon from pan to cool.
  2. As grits begin to thicken, add butter, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Set aside.
  3. Chop green onions, parsley, and garlic. Chop cooked bacon for topping.
  4. In a new pan, begin to fry pre-cooked shrimp. Add parsley and garlic.
  5. Once everything is cooked, plate ingredients. Liberally scoop the grits onto a plate. Next, add the shrimp, chopped bacon & onions, sprinkle another layer of cheese and enjoy!

Notes

Serves 1-2

