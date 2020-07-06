Mr. (Jasper) Bibbs's World Famous Shrimp & Grits
Ingredients
- Grits
- Sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- Butter
- 3-4 strips of bacon
- Cooked shrimp
- Garlic
- Green onions
- Parsley, to garnish
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Cook stove-top grits according to box instructions. At the same time, fry 3 to 4 strips of bacon in a separate pan. Once cooked, remove bacon from pan to cool.
- As grits begin to thicken, add butter, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Chop green onions, parsley, and garlic. Chop cooked bacon for topping.
- In a new pan, begin to fry pre-cooked shrimp. Add parsley and garlic.
- Once everything is cooked, plate ingredients. Liberally scoop the grits onto a plate. Next, add the shrimp, chopped bacon & onions, sprinkle another layer of cheese and enjoy!
Notes
Serves 1-2
