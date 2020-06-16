Morgan's Magnificent Chicken Tikka Masala
Ingredients
- 1.5 - 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1/2 medium onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp ginger, grated or minced
- 3 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 (15 oz) can tomato sauce
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 2 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 cup chicken stock/broth
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
- 1 1/2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14 oz) can coconut milk (Regular or lite) – shake really well before opening to mix
- 14 oz water (fill the coconut milk can after you use it)
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tsp salt
Instructions
- In a pot, combine rice, coconut milk, water, sugar and salt. While the liquid is coming to a boil, stir to dissolve sugar and salt.
- Bring the heat down to a simmer and cover the pot. Cook covered for about 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat and fluff the rice with a fork. Cover it again and let rest for five minutes before enjoying.
- Heat up a large pan and add cooking oil. Season the chicken with garlic salt and pepper. Add the chicken and the onion to the pan and cook until it starts looking golden, about 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in the garlic, ginger, tomato paste, garam masala, chili powder, and turmeric and cook for about one minute. You will be able to smell the flavors starting to come alive.
- Stir in tomato sauce and chicken stock. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning as desired. Bring to a simmer and let the sauce reduce until slightly thickened, between 5 and 10 minutes.
- Stir in heavy cream.
- Serve with coconut rice (and naan bread)! Garnish everything with chopped cilantro.
Notes
Serves 1-2
