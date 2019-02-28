Mitchell scores 32 to help Jazz past Clippers

It wasn't pretty, but a win's a win.

After three days off, the Jazz dug themselves a 17-point hole before chipping away at that deficit and eventually pulling out a 111-105 victory over the LA Clippers Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 32 points, while Rudy Gobert (20 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Derrick Favors (13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) each stuffed the stat sheet. Gobert leads the NBA with 49 double-doubles this season.

Ricky Rubio (13 points, two steals), Joe Ingles (11 points, six assists) and Raul Neto (10 points, five rebounds, two assists) also scored in double figures in the win.

"Raul in particular came in and was terrific," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "He did a lot of little things and made a couple of big plays."

The Jazz (34-26) have now won two straight games and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams scored 18 points each to lead the Clippers (34-29) though the two combined to shoot just 8-for-32 from the field (and 19-for-21) from the line).

Wednesday's Best

On a night where offense didn't come easy, Mitchell provided just enough for the Jazz to squeak by. The second-year guard finished with 32 points on 10-for-22 shooting (and 9-for-12 from the line), and he added four rebounds, four assists and a block in 36 minutes. It was Mitchell's 11th 30-point game of the season.

| @spidadmitchell



32p | 4a | 4r | 3 3pm | 1bpic.twitter.com/AariX1N0FT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 28, 2019

Key Stretches

The Jazz fell behind by 17 after eight minutes, but a quick 12-0 run got them right back in the game. Mitchell and Gobert combined for four free throws, and then Jae Crowder canned back-to-back threes. Favors slashed into the lane for a dunk to pull the Jazz back within five in the final minute of the first period.

Ingles/Favors pick-and-roll needs a nickname tbhpic.twitter.com/Jj8xURBgG0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 28, 2019

Gobert owned the paint, while Mitchell scored 11 points in the second quarter to keep the Jazz close. Mitchell kept rolling with Utah's first seven points of the third to pull the Jazz within two and force a Clippers timeout. A dunk by Gobert and jumper by Ingles gave Utah its first lead since the opening minute of the game.

had him SHOOKpic.twitter.com/tLC3vVdIDF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 28, 2019

Neto hit two big threes—one at the end of the third quarter and another to give the Jazz the lead after a 7-2 Clippers run midway through the fourth—and then sliced to the hoop for a layup to put Utah up by two.

The Jazz (finally) created a little bit of separation when Gobert hit two free throws, Mitchell blocked Gallinari's shot, and Ingles grabbed a loose ball and knocked down a corner three. A dunk by Gobert and driving layup by Neto put Utah up by eight with 1:15 left in the game.

Rudy doesn't quit

Joe doesn't quit making bucketspic.twitter.com/X8ttUGEfmc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 28, 2019

Significant Stats

19.2

The Jazz didn't have their best night from outside, shooting 11-for-34 (32.4 percent) from 3-point range, but they held the Clippers to only 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) from deep. Gallinari and JaMychal Green combined to shoot 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

12

The Jazz blocked a season-high 12 shots, with Gobert (four), Favors (three) and Ingles (three) leading the way. Utah also grabbed nine steals.

4,000

Utah outrebounded LA 56-47 and had a 18-13 advantage in second-chance points. Gobert grabbed his 4,000th career rebound (he now has 4,009) and ranks fifth place in franchise history.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"It was a physical game, and I think we adjusted to that. Donovan attacked the rim, and when you do that good things can happen. That's what they do so well—Gallinari and Lou, they put you in a tough position."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Rubio exited the game with hamstring tightness in the third quarter. ... Danté Exum (ankle) missed his 15th straight game for the Jazz. ... Utah shot just 41.3 percent from the field, while LA shot 39.4 percent. ... The teams combined to commit 49 fouls. ... Crowder was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter. ... There were 12 ties and 16 lead changes. ... Montrezl Harrell chipped in 16 points off the bench for the Clippers.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Denver for the second half of their back-to-back set on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.