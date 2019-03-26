Learn the ins and outs of the NBA G League with this glossary of key terms

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. The league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Below are commonly used terms in the NBA and NBA G League:

Assignment: An assignment occurs when an NBA team sends a player to its official NBA G League affiliate. That player remains under NBA contract and the assigning NBA team has the exclusive rights to recall that player at any time.

Five Utah Jazz players were assigned to the Stars throughout the 2018-19 season:

Grayson Allen

Tony Bradley

Danté Exum (for practice)

Raul Neto (for practice)

Georges Niang

Teams without an NBA G League affiliate may assign a player to an NBA G League team for development or rehabilitation via the flexible assignment system.

Recall: When an NBA player on assignment to the team’s official NBA G League affiliate returns to the NBA club, the player is recalled. The recall completes the assignment.

Two-way contract: Beginning in the 2017 offseason, NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players with the addition of two spots for players under “Two-Way Contracts.”

NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

The Utah Jazz two-way players in the 2018-19 season are Tyler Cavanaugh and Naz Mitrou-Long, who split their time between the Jazz and Stars.

Select contract: New for the 2019-20 season, a Select Contract is part of a comprehensive professional path that will be available to elite prospects who are eligible to play in the NBA G League but not yet eligible for the NBA. The contracts, which will include robust programmatic opportunities for development, are for elite players who are at least 18 years old and will pay $125,000 for the five-month season.

Call-Up: A call-up occurs when a player under contract with the NBA G League is signed by an NBA team to an NBA contract. Any NBA team can call-up any player under contract with the NBA G League – the NBA team is not restricted to signing only players from its NBA G League affiliate.

To open the 2018-19 season, an all-time high 40 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters had NBA G League experience.

To date, 10 players currently on the Utah Jazz roster own NBA G League experience, either in games or practices: