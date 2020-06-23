Kami Maki's Daily Bread and Jam
Ingredients (Bread)
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 and 1/2 Tbsp yeast
- 1 and 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 720 grams bread flour
- 2 cups warm water
Ingredients (Jam)
- 2.5 cups strawberries, cleaned and chopped
- Rind from 1 lemon
- 1/2 box fruit pectin
- 2.5 cups cane sugar
- 1 Tbsp butter
Instructions (Bread)
- Combine sugar and yeast in a mixer, add warm water and let sit till foamy.
- While that sits measure/weigh out the flour and salt together in a bowl, measure oil as well.
- Once the water-yeast mixture is foamy, add flour and salt mix and olive oil. Use a mixer on the lowest setting to combine all ingredients, mix until the ball of dough starts to form (watch the sides of the mixing bowl if dough is sticking to the sides add some flour in small increments until it starts to pull away from the side of the bowl and starts to form a ball. If it’s looking too dry add a bit more water in small increments until the dough starts coming together in a ball.
- Scrape out the dough onto a floured surface and knead into smooth rounded shape.
- Place dough into a greased bowl and cover. Place somewhere warm and let rise for an hour. This is the first rise.
- After first rise, gently punch down dough and move to a lightly floured surface and knead a couple times reshaping into a smooth rounded ball. Gently roll out dough smoother side down, have a greased bread pan ready and then roll the flattened dough similarly to how you would a cinnamon roll. Once rolled, take the ends and tuck them under making a loaf shape, transfer loaf to pan and gently cover, allowing room for dough to rise.
- Let rise in a warm place for about another 30 minutes. While loaf is rising pre-heat the oven to 375F.
- Once loaf has finished rising, place in the oven and bake about 30 minutes or until loaf sounds hollow when tapped.
- Remove from the oven and take loaf from the pan to cool, or you may cut right into that bad boy and enjoy warm.
Instructions (Jam)
- Pulse the strawberries in a food processor. Do not puree. Leave them a little chunky.
- In a pot, add in strawberries, lemon rind, and pectin.
- Continuously stir while bringing to a boil.
- Once boiling, add in butter and sugar. Continue to stir while the mixture is boiling for 2 minutes.
- Jam is ready to be canned, if desired.
Notes
Serves 3-4
