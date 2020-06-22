Justin’s *Chef’s Kiss* Pasta with Sweet Marinara
Ingredients
- 1 bag Rigatoni pasta noodles
- 1 jar of marinara sauce
- 4 oz diced Cremini mushrooms
- 1 lb of Lean Ground Beef
- Basil seasoning, to taste
- Adobo seasoning, to taste
- All seasons salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
- 2 Tsp Salt
Instructions
- Cook 1 bag pasta noodles according to package directions. Strain and put into a bowl or container.
- In the container, add 1/2 cup of shredded cheese (of your choice) and mix together. Better results if you dance while mixing!
- With your favorite, jarred marinara sauce, add 2 Tbsp sugar and 2 tsp salt.
- Serve with veggies or meat of your choice. In the example here, 1 lb of lean ground beef was sautéed with 4 oz of diced Cremini mushrooms.
Notes
Serves 1-2
