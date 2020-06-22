Justin’s *Chef’s Kiss* Pasta with Sweet Marinara

Justin Wright-Foreman | 06.22.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 bag Rigatoni pasta noodles
  • 1 jar of marinara sauce
  • 4 oz diced Cremini mushrooms
  • 1 lb of Lean Ground Beef
  • Basil seasoning, to taste
  • Adobo seasoning, to taste
  • All seasons salt, to taste
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese
  • 2 Tbsp Sugar
  • 2 Tsp Salt

Instructions

  1. Cook 1 bag pasta noodles according to package directions. Strain and put into a bowl or container.
  2. In the container, add 1/2 cup of shredded cheese (of your choice) and mix together. Better results if you dance while mixing!
  3. With your favorite, jarred marinara sauce, add 2 Tbsp sugar and 2 tsp salt.
  4. Serve with veggies or meat of your choice. In the example here, 1 lb of lean ground beef was sautéed with 4 oz of diced Cremini mushrooms.

Notes

Serves 1-2

