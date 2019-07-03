Johnson, Spurs coast past Grizzlies at the SLC Summer League

San Antonio took care of business for the second straight night, opening Day 2 of the Salt Lake City Summer League with a 99-84 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The Spurs took control of the game early, doubling up the Grizzlies at 40-20 just 12 minutes in. Rookie Keldon Johnson (eight points) and 31-year-old guard Jeff Ledbetter (12 points on 4-for-5 from three) got the Spurs going in the first quarter.

After struggling a bit on Monday, Johnson shot 10-for-17 from the field (including 3-for-4 from three) and 6-for-6 from the line for a game-high 29 points. The No. 29 overall pick added seven rebounds, one assists, three steals and a block in 25 minutes. He also banked in a half-court shot at the third quarter buzzer.

KELDON AT THE BUZZER FROM THE LOGOpic.twitter.com/MZnfHRS95D — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 3, 2019

Ledbetter finished with 15 points, while Ben Moore added 16 points and veteran big man Thomas Robinson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

Dusty Hannahs led the Grizzlies with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

The Spurs will take on the Jazz on Wednesday night a 7pm, while the Grizzlies will face the Cavaliers at 5pm.

Notable

San Antonio's Josh Magette finished with 10 assists. ... The Spurs shot 44.7 percent from the field. Memphis shot 39.2 percent. ... After scoring a game-high 20 points on Monday night, San Antonio's Lonnie Walker IV did not suit up on Tuesday. Likewise, Memphis' two leading scorers from Monday's contest—Yuta Watanabe (20 points) and Julian Washburn (20 points)—also did not play. ... San Antonio shot 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) from beyond the arc, while Memphis shot 9-for-32 (28.1 percent).