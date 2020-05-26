Joe Ingles Lamb Roast off the Barbie
Ingredients
- 5lb Trimmed Bone-in Leg of Lamb
- 1 dozen Yukon Gold Potatoes, cut into fourths, 1" pieces
- Pumpkin or Butternut Squash, peeled, cut into 1" pieces
- 1 bunch Asparagus, ends trimmed off
- 2 cobs fresh or frozen corn, cut off the cob
- 1 bunch Broccolini
- 3-5 medium cloves Garlic, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- Salt & Pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Trim the asparagus, broccoli, corn, and place the ingredients into a steamer basket together. Fill a large pot with a couple inches of water. Have the ingredients ready to cook. This can be put on the heat last minute while the lamb finishes roasting. Bring the water up to a boil – insert steamer basket and cover for 5 minutes.
- Peel the pumpkin or butternut squash and break down into 1” thick chunks. Cut the potatoes into fourths lengthways, then cut into smaller 1” thick chunks. Coat the ingredients with olive oil and salt & pepper. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place the ingredients evenly spaced on the tray. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until tender.
- Roughly chop the cloves of garlic, set aside. Place the lamb on your cutting board. Take your knife and gently score the top of the lamb diagonally across, making cuts about 1-inch apart. Turn the piece of lamb 90-degrees and continue scoring all the way across.
- Take the chopped garlic and rub into the surface of the lamb. Drizzle over a little bit of cooking oil and season with salt & pepper. Place in a roasting tray with high sides and cook for about 1 hour 30 minutes; or until it has reached an internal temperature of 135-degrees F. Let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
Notes
Serves 4-6
NEXT UP: