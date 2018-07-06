Melissa Majchrzak
Jazz wrap up local Summer League with win over Hawks
Three days. Four teams. Six games.
The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League featured high draft picks, well-traveled journeymen, and 33,884 satisfied spectators—and it came to an end Thursday night with a 92-87 Jazz win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Utah opened the final quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 13-point lead and then held on for the win.
A trio of Jazz players—Georges Niang, Tony Bradley and Stanton Kidd (who has played professionally in Belgium, Germany and Turkey over the past three years)—led the way with 15 points apiece.
"Let's hold it up here because that was pretty nice."— NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2018
Stanton Kidd with the slam.
@NBATV pic.twitter.com/eQvn8qBQVX
Bradley logged his third double-double in as many games, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Lewis (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.
30.4 to play, Jazz up 5.— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 6, 2018
Bite your nails and enjoy this defense offense momentpic.twitter.com/YActliHVIT
After sitting out Tuesday's game (rest, adductor strain), Grayson Allen stuffed the stat sheet despite struggling once again from the field. The No. 21 overall pick finished with nine points (on 2-for-13 shooting), six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block in 28 minutes.
Grayson with the tough finish forpic.twitter.com/q9Z1znzOmq— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 6, 2018
Allen even picked up his first technical foul as a pro when he got tangled up with Atlanta's Trae Young early in the third quarter. Young also picked up a technical on the play. Midway through the fourth quarter, Allen forced three Hawks turnovers on three consecutive possessions —he stripped the ball from Young, knocked the ball out of bounds off Young's leg, and drew a charge (not on Young).
Speaking of Young, the No. 5 overall pick missed his first seven shots before connecting on a baseline floater midway through the third quarter. Young made two of his final four shots—a twisting layup in traffic and a wide-open three from the wing—to finish with 10 points. He added four rebounds and seven assists
Going on a drive.pic.twitter.com/5oI2mavnRd— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 6, 2018
Tyler Dorsey scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks, while Jaylen Morris and Antonius Cleveland finished with 14 points each in the loss.
Notable
The Jazz went 2-1 this week. The Hawks lost all three of their games. ... Kelan Martin and Jairus Lyles had eight points each off the bench for the Jazz. ... Atlanta shot 34.9 percent from the field. ... Young shot 12-for-52 (23.1 percent) in three games this week. ... Jock Landale (11 points, six rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hawks. ... Naz Mitrou-Long shot 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line for six points. He added five rebounds, four assists and a steal for the Jazz. ... The game featured 36 turnovers and 50 personal fouls.
Up Next
Both teams will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from June 6 until June 17.