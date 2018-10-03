Jazz sign Isaiah Cousins

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Isaiah Cousins. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cousins (6-4, 191, Oklahoma) played with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, last season and averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36 games played (25 starts), also totaling eight games with 20-plus points. Cousins ended the 2017-18 season with Cholet Basket of the LNB Pro A in France, seeing action in six games. He has two seasons of G League experience, also playing for the then Reno Bighorns, now Stockton Kings, in 2016-17.

A four-year collegiate player at Oklahoma (2012-16), the Mount Vernon, N.Y. native averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a senior, earning 2016 All-Big 12 Third team honors. Drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round (59th overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft, Cousins finished his career at Oklahoma with 1,326 points, 529 rebounds, 365 assists and 157 steals.