Jazz Sign Derrick Alston Jr.

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Derrick Alston Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Alston Jr. (6-9, 190, Boise State) appeared in 28 games (all starts) during his final collegiate season in 2020-21, owning averages of 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest, garnering 2020-21 All-Mountain West First Team honors. His 17.0 points per game ranked fourth in the Mountain West Conference last season.

Originally a walk-on to the Boise State basketball Team, Alston was a four-year player seeing action in 104 games (79 starts) with career averages of 14.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists in 28.9 minutes per contest. The Houston native left the program ranked 10th in all-time points (1,479), ninth in threes made (190) and first in free throw percentage (82.1).