Jazz Sign Ed Davis, Jeff Green and Emmanuel Mudiay

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed center/forward Ed Davis, forward Jeff Green and guard Emmanuel Mudiay. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Davis (6-10, 225, North Carolina) is a nine-year NBA veteran who owns career averages of 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 640 games (95 starts) with Toronto, Memphis, L.A. Lakers, Portland and Brooklyn. Last season Davis grabbed a career-best 8.6 rebounds, also adding 6.5 points in 17.9 minutes per contest. His 8.6 boards per game last season marked the second-best rebounding average among reserves. Additionally, in per 36-minute averages last year, Davis was second in the league in rebounds per game (17.3). Since Davis entered the League in 2010-11, no other player has totaled more rebounds off the bench (3,617).

The North Carolina product was originally drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft (13th overall) after helping the Tar Heels to a 2009 NCAA Championship.

Green (6-9, 235, Georgetown) will be entering his 12th NBA season after playing in 860 career games (541 starts) with Seattle/Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, L.A. Clippers, Orlando, Cleveland and Washington. He owns career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists in 30.0 minutes per contest. Last season with Washington, Green averaged 12.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 77 games (44 starts). He also shot a career-best 88.8 percent from the free throw line, which was the seventh best in the NBA in 2018-19.

The 32-year-old was originally drafted in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft (fifth overall) by the Boston Celtics before being traded to Seattle. In his first season, he was selected to the 2008 All-NBA Rookie First Team.

Mudiay (6-5, 200, DR Congo) has played in four NBA seasons with Denver and New York, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old averaged a career-best 14.8 points, along with 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 2018-19. Drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft (seventh overall) by Denver, Mudiay earned 2016 All-NBA Rookie Second Team after his first season and was also named a 2014 McDonald’s High School All-American.

He began his professional career in China’s CBA with the Guangdong Hongyuan Southern Tigers, appearing 12 games and averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 boards and 5.9 assists in 2014-15.

Davis will wear no. 17, Green will wear no. 22 and Mudiay will wear no. 8.