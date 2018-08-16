Jazz sign center Isaac Haas

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed center Isaac Haas. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Haas (7-2, 290, Purdue) competed for the Jazz at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He saw action in four games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, totaling 15 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in those contests.

He appeared in 35 games (all starts) as a senior in 2017-18, posting averages of 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game. A finalist for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Haas also earned an AP Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Third team recognition following his final collegiate season.

Playing in 139 career games (76 starts) at Purdue, the Hokes Bluff, Ala. native finished his career ranked 20th in points (1,555), 20th in rebounds (643), fourth in field goal percentage (.589), seventh in blocked shots (124) and fourth in games played.