Jazz to host fan fest before games on Saturday, Monday

After dropping two games in Houston, the Utah Jazz will be back in Salt Lake City for Round 1 home games on Saturday and Monday (both at 8:30pm MT).

Beginning two hours before each game, the team will host a fan fest on the plaza outside Vivint Smart Home Arena. Fans are invited to come out and help color in Jazz-themed mural—and receive screen prints of that mural. Jazz playoff apparel and merchandise will also be available in a pop-up Utah Jazz Team Store. Additional areas and activities include ...

Beer garden

Thai-licious food truck

Photo booth

Drummers

Cornhole

Face painters

Balloon artists

Sign-making stations (inside the arena near Portals U and BB)

DJ music

Jazz Gaming—play NBA 2K with the pros

1280 The Zone radio broadcast

The Utah Jazz television broadcast set, featuring hosts Alema Harrington, Thurl Bailey and Mike Smith, will also be relocated to the plaza.

Inside the arena, the popular City Edition court and uniforms will be featured for Saturday’s game. Gold, orange and red T-shirts will be placed on each chair for fans to wear in a southern Utah-themed kaleidoscope. Monday’s game will be a white out with T-shirts for the fans.

Tickets for both games are on sale now at utahjazz.com and ticketmaster.com, through the Utah Jazz mobile app, or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office. Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid.