Jazz Convert Malik Fitts to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz have converted the contract of forward Malik Fitts to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Fitts (6-8, 230, St. Mary’s) played in four preseason games with the Jazz, seeing action in four games, averaging 3.8 points on 45.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from three, along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest.

The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native played in three NBA games with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season and also appeared in 14 games (six starts) with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League, averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 boards and 1.4 assists. Collegiately, Fitts spent two seasons at St. Mary’s (2018-20), where he averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 68 career games (66 starts). He earned 2019-20 All-WCC First Team and 2018-19 All-WCC Second Team honors. Fitts began his collegiate career playing one season at South Florida.