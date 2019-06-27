Jazz Announce Mini-Camp Roster for 2019 Summer League

The Utah Jazz today announced the team’s mini-camp roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League. Jazz center Tony Bradley, Salt Lake City Stars players Isaiah Cousins, Tre’Shaun Fletcher, Jairus Lyles, Tanner McGrew and Willie Reed, along with 2019 Jazz draft picks, Jarrell Brantley, Miye Oni and Justin Wright-Foreman headline the roster. Lamar Skeeter will serve as head coach for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Jazz will play three games at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League from July 1-3. In addition to Monday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the Jazz are also scheduled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 2 and the San Antonio Spurs on July 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Following the Utah Jazz Summer League, the team will head to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which begins July 6.

KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM) will both broadcast the Jazz games live on July 1 vs. Memphis, July 2 vs. Cleveland and July 3 vs. San Antonio. Tipoff for all Jazz games will be at 7 p.m. MT. The broadcasts will feature veteran Jazz broadcaster Craig Bolerjack, Jazz analyst “Big T” Thurl Bailey, the voice of Jazz radio David Locke and Jazz reporter Kristen Kenney. Longtime Jazz broadcaster Ron Boone will also contribute.

All Salt Lake City Summer League games will also air nationally. The Memphis vs. Jazz game on July 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and all remaining games will air live on NBA TV.

Lower bowl tickets are available at $9 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

Fans can visit www.SLCSummerLeague.com for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more. Follow SLCSummerLeague on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.