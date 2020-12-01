Jazz Announce 2020-21 training camp roster

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s training camp roster, which currently stands at 18 players. The roster is as follows:

During 2020-21 Media Week, media availability sessions will be held virtually with schedules to be released daily.

The Jazz preseason tips off at home on Dec. 12 when Utah takes on the Phoenix Suns with Utah hosting the Suns again at Vivint Arena on Dec. 14, finishing up the preseason in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Dec. 17.

Preseason broadcast information on AT&T SportsNet and The Zone Sports Network will be released at a later date. Preseason games at Vivint Arena will be played without fans.