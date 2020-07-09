Isaiah Wright’s Tasty Cajun Chicken Sausage Jambalaya
Ingredients
- 4 Cajun Style Andouille Chicken Sausage
- 10 oz. Raw Chicken Breasts (7.5 oz cooked)
- 1 Cup Chopped Yellow Onion
- 1 Chopped Bell Pepper
- 2 Ribs of Celery, sliced
- 1 Clove of Garlic
- 1/2 tsp. Cajun Seasoning
- 1 Bay Leaf
- 1 Cup of Cooked Brown Rice
- 1 Cup of Chicken Broth/Stock
- 1 Can of Diced Fire Roasted Tomatoes
Instructions
- Pre-cook one cup of brown rice and two chicken breasts. Cube the chicken breast after it’s cooked. Keep chicken and rice separated and set aside.
- Chop red pepper, celery and onion.
- Slice sausage into coin-sized rounds.
- Glaze the bottom of a large pan with olive oil. Add the sliced sausages and allow them to brown in the pan for approx. 3-5 minutes. Remove the sausages from the pan without removing all of the extra olive oil. Set aside.
- Use the leftover olive oil in the pan to sauté the chopped up red pepper, celery and onion at the same time on high heat. Add the bay leaf and Cajun seasoning to the pan. Cook over medium/high heat until the vegetables are tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in the rice, chicken broth, tomatoes, chicken, and sausage. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce to low/medium heat. Let simmer for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until rice is tender.
- Serve into 4 portions and enjoy!
Notes
Serves 3-4
