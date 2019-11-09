How Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic helped draw up his game-winning 3-pointer versus Milwaukee

Players make plays.

They can also help draw them up.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic hit a game-winning 3 as time expired at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday night, giving his team a 103-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks—and it came on a play Bogdanovic himself helped design.

With the game tied at 100 and 1.3 seconds showing on the clock, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder huddled with his team and called for a play his squad had spent part of their morning shootaround practicing. This time, though, Bogdanovic had some notes.

AND THEY MOBBED HIM pic.twitter.com/YtYJX1L0CH — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 9, 2019

The original play called for Joe Ingles to inbounds the ball with point guard Mike Conley finding his way to the left corner.

“I asked to put Mike in the other corner so I could slip in and have both options, to go on the high-quadrant to have a shot in the slot, or to slip to the corner,” Bogdanovic said.

That’s when Conley offered his two cents.

“I won’t go to the corner, but I’ll go to half court to give you more space,” Conley said. “Donovan will get a lob and you might get a read to the corner.”

Snyder liked what he heard from two of his vets.

“Coach was sitting there, looking at us and said, ‘Yeah, sure, do that,” Conley recalled later.

“That’s what’s good about this team and about Quin,” Bogdanovic said. “He listens to the players because we’re on the court. We’re executing.”

After the streamers had fallen and water coolers had been dumped and the celebration had subsided at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Snyder credited his players for their savvy and confidence.

“You like when a player tells you they want the shot,” he said. “As a coach, usually that confidence that they have is something that can tilt it within reason. In this case, the whole team knew that Bojan wanted the ball. … If you have players that are not afraid of the moment and can make reads and make decisions and want the ball, that’s the best thing in the world.”

And Bogdanovic was brimming with confidence as he and his teammates took the court with 1.3 seconds left on Friday night. He already scored 30 points on 8-of-18 shooting to that point. He just needed one more bucket.

“With their maturity, their experience, they executed something that wasn’t initially what we wanted to do,” Snyder said. “But when we left the huddle, it was what we wanted.”

Ingles handled the inbounds pass. He saw Conley break toward the half-court line and Mitchell streak around screens from Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert.

“They wanted to take away the rim, whether it was my lob or for [Bojan],” Mitchell said.

Bogdanovic read that and made his move.

“It was set up for Donovan to hit a layup or for me to get a 3,” he said. “They blocked me and they didn’t allow me to go off Rudy’s screen to have a shot, and then I slipped to the baseline and had a pretty decent look.”

“That’s where having vets helps,” Mitchell said. “They see things and they make the right plays.”

Bogdanovic raised up and let the shot fly.

“I saw it right away,” he said after.