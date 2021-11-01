Gobert Named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 31. It marks Gobert’s second Player of the Week accolade, last earning the honor in 2018-19 for games played from Monday, March 11, through Sunday, March 17

Gobert (7-1, 256, France) owned averages of 16.3 points on 77.8 percent from the field, 15.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 31.1 minutes per game during the week, helping Utah to a 3-1 record. The Jazz have started the 2021-22 season 5-1, with Gobert leading the NBA in rebounds per game (17.2), ranking fourth in field goal percentage (72.1) and tied for the most double-doubles (five).

Here is a closer look at the week for Gobert:

Oct. 26 vs. Denver: Posted 23 points (7-of-8 FG), 16 rebounds and one block in a 122-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Oct. 28 at Houston: Recorded 16 points (5-of-7 FG), corralling 14 rebounds with one block and one assist in 122-91 win against the Rockets.

Oct. 30 at Chicago: Recorded 17 points (7-of-9 FG), 19 boards and three blocks on the road against the Bulls.

Oct. 31 at Milwaukee: Blocked four shots, also grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring nine points on the second night of a back-to-back in a 107-95 victory against the Bucks.

The two-time NBA All-Star has totaled 98 points, 103 rebounds and 10 blocks in the first six games of the 2021-22 season which is only the third time a player has owned totals of at least 90 points, 100 rebounds and 10 blocks since 2001-02 through their first six games of a season (Andre Drummond, 2015-16 and 2019-20). For the 2021-22 season, Gobert has averaged 16.3 points on 72.1 percent from the field, 17.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists, also shooting a career-best 72.0 percent from the free throw line in 31.0 minutes per game.

He shares the honor with Miami’s Jimmy Butler who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.