Forever Jazz – Get to know why these fans fell in love with the Utah Jazz

Jed Geisler still vividly remembers sitting in front of the television of his family’s home and watched the masters work.

“Ever since I was little, my whole family watched games,” the Utah man said. “I was always cheering and rooting for Stockton and Malone.”

More than 5,000 miles away, in Tokyo, Japan, Mizuho Nishio might have been watching the same game.

“Their play was so beautiful, so I fall in love with the game,” he said. “Then I fall in love with the team.”

Some two decades later, Geisler and Nishio were among the thousands of people, from all over the world and all walks of life, who came together at Vivint Smart Home Arena for a shared purpose: to cheer on their Utah Jazz.

“I used to watch games with my dad,” Geisler said. “Now it’s taken off with me and my own family. Having two kids, we’re just taking that legacy forward.”

Nishio can relate.

After five years of visiting Salt Lake City as a season-ticket member, Nishio brought his 3-year-old son to the U.S. for the first time. On Christmas Day, the boy saw his first Jazz game.

From the past glory of Stockton and Malone to the present-day passion for Donovan and Rudy and beyond, these fans are Forever Jazz.