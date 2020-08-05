Free Jersey

Get a free Utah Jazz jersey when you open a new account or loan with Mountain America Credit Union

Posted: Aug 05, 2020

Mountain America Credit Union wants to make sure you are ready for game day with a brand new Utah Jazz Jersey.

In order to qualify, go to any Mountain America Credit Union Branch and:

  • Open a new MyStyle checking account or loan
  • After the first direct deposit, you will receive a gift card for a Utah Jazz jersey
  • Gift card to be used for your jersey at the Utah Jazz Team Store

*Gift card will be mailed within 30 days of initial direct deposit posting. Insured by NCUA.

To learn more https://www.macu.com/jazz

