Get a free Utah Jazz jersey when you open a new account or loan with Mountain America Credit Union

Posted: Jan 03, 2019

Mountain America Credit Union wants to make sure you are ready for game day with a brand new Utah Jazz Jersey.

There are two ways to qualify:

  • Open a new MyStyle Checking account
  • Get approved for a new loan —auto, RV, home equity, student or personal

Once your account or loan is verified, you'll receive a gift card to be used for your jersey at the Utah Jazz Team Store.

To learn more https://www.macu.com/jazz 

*While supplies last

