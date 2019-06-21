Get Fit for 3v3 - Workout of the Week
Hip Thrust (3 sets x 10 reps)
- Start with your back elevated on a bench or box
- Load a barbell across your hips
- Thrust your hips and squeeze your glutes to raise the barbell
- Feet should be flat on the ground and push through your heels
- Shoulders should be firmly planted on the bench or box
Plyo Knee Kicks (3 sets x 15 reps, per side)
- Hold medicine ball above head
- Place one foot flat on a box or bench
- Other foot should be on ground
- Quickly raise the foot on the ground bringing knee to chest
- Lower medicine ball to raised knee
- Lower foot back to ground and bring medicine ball back up
- Repeat in a rapid fashion
Hip Hinge Kettlebell Swing (3 sets x 15 reps)
- Kettlebell stays tight to crotch
- Shoulders back, chest spread
- "Pop" hips and squeeze glutes to drive kettle into the air
- Stop when arms are straight in front, even with your shoulders
- Return by gently pushing the weight back to swing to starting position
Dumbbell Row (3 sets x 10 reps, per side)
- With a dumbbell in one hand, put your opposing knee and hand on a flat bench or box
- Maintain neutral spine and head down
- Row or pull dumbbell to chest
- Return to extension
Bicep Curls (3 sets x 10 reps)
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your side
- Raise dumbbells and rotate forearm until forearm is vertical and palm faces shoulder
- Lower to original position
- Raise again immediately once you finish each rep
Tricep Extensions (3 sets x 10 reps)
- Take a dumbbell with both hands and let weight rest in palms of the hands
- Fully extend arms above head
- Slowly bend elbows and lower weight behind your head until your hands go below elbow height
- Raise dumbbell back up to starting position
Plank Clocks (2 sets x 8 reps)
- Begin in normal plank position on forearms
- Reach to 12 o'clock with 1 hand and return
- Reach to 12 o'clock with other hand and return
- Proceed to reach to each number on the clock then return to plank
- There should be 7 touches with each arm for 1 rep
Medicine Ball Russian Twists (2 sets x 30 reps)
- Sit on ground with feet slightly raised
- Grab medicine ball with both hands
- Rotate ball side to side tapping on the ground
- Make head and shoulders rotate with ball
