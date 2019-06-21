Get Fit for 3v3 - Workout of the Week

Posted: Jun 21, 2019

Hip Thrust (3 sets x 10 reps)

  • Start with your back elevated on a bench or box
  • Load a barbell across your hips
  • Thrust your hips and squeeze your glutes to raise the barbell
  • Feet should be flat on the ground and push through your heels
  • Shoulders should be firmly planted on the bench or box

Plyo Knee Kicks (3 sets x 15 reps, per side)

  • Hold medicine ball above head
  • Place one foot flat on a box or bench
  • Other foot should be on ground
  • Quickly raise the foot on the ground bringing knee to chest
  • Lower medicine ball to raised knee
  • Lower foot back to ground and bring medicine ball back up
  • Repeat in a rapid fashion

Hip Hinge Kettlebell Swing (3 sets x 15 reps)

  • Kettlebell stays tight to crotch
  • Shoulders back, chest spread
  • "Pop" hips and squeeze glutes to drive kettle into the air
  • Stop when arms are straight in front, even with your shoulders
  • Return by gently pushing the weight back to swing to starting position

Dumbbell Row (3 sets x 10 reps, per side)

  • With a dumbbell in one hand, put your opposing knee and hand on a flat bench or box
  • Maintain neutral spine and head down
  • Row or pull dumbbell to chest
  • Return to extension

Bicep Curls (3 sets x 10 reps)

  • Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your side
  • Raise dumbbells and rotate forearm until forearm is vertical and palm faces shoulder
  • Lower to original position
  • Raise again immediately once you finish each rep

Tricep Extensions (3 sets x 10 reps)

  • Take a dumbbell with both hands and let weight rest in palms of the hands
  • Fully extend arms above head
  • Slowly bend elbows and lower weight behind your head until your hands go below elbow height
  • Raise dumbbell back up to starting position

Plank Clocks (2 sets x 8 reps)

  • Begin in normal plank position on forearms
  • Reach to 12 o'clock with 1 hand and return
  • Reach to 12 o'clock with other hand and return
  • Proceed to reach to each number on the clock then return to plank
  • There should be 7 touches with each arm for 1 rep

Medicine Ball Russian Twists (2 sets x 30 reps)

  • Sit on ground with feet slightly raised
  • Grab medicine ball with both hands
  • Rotate ball side to side tapping on the ground
  • Make head and shoulders rotate with ball

