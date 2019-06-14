Get Fit For 3v3 — Exercise List

Posted: Jun 14, 2019

Goblet Squat (3 sets x 10 reps)

  • Hold only one end (the top) of a dumbell with both hands
  • Drop your hips as if you were sitting in a chair
  • Keep your head up
  • Spread your chest
  • Keep your weight on your heels

Dumbbell Clean & Press (3 sets & 10 reps, per arm)

  • Hold one dumbbell on outside of leg
  • Squat down
  • Explode up, catching dumbbell at shoulder with elbow underneath
  • Shoulders back, chest spread
  • Press dumbbell overhead
  • Return to starting position

Dumbbell Floor Press (3 sets & 10 reps)

  • Lay flat on your back
  • Hold dumbbells in each hand above you
  • Bend knees with feet firmly planted on floor
  • Drop elbows to a 90-degree position, triceps resting on floor, while holding dumbbells above your chest
  • Exhale and brace core while simultaneously extending (pushing) dumbbells toward ceiling

Split Leg Squat (3 sets & 10 reps, per leg)

  • Start w/ your back foot elevated on a box or bench
  • Your front foot should be out in front, in a lunge position
  • Hold dumbbells in each hand, keep your chest upward
  • Drop your back knee until it gently touches the ground
  • Complete all reps on one leg before switching legs

Single Leg Romanian Deadlifts (3 sets & 10 reps, per leg)

  • Hold dumbbell in one hand at your side with opposite leg planted on the ground
  • Push your hips back and allow the weight to slide downward
  • Balance on one leg and reach downward with the weight
  • Reach until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings
  • Tempo should be down slowly
  • Bring your hips forward as you raise back to a standing position

Plank Pike & Reach (1 set & 30 reps)

  • Begin in push up position with hands on ground
  • Raise hips to ceiling with pushing chest towards knees
  • Reach back with one hand to opposite foot

