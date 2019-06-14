Get Fit For 3v3 — Exercise List
Goblet Squat (3 sets x 10 reps)
- Hold only one end (the top) of a dumbell with both hands
- Drop your hips as if you were sitting in a chair
- Keep your head up
- Spread your chest
- Keep your weight on your heels
Dumbbell Clean & Press (3 sets & 10 reps, per arm)
- Hold one dumbbell on outside of leg
- Squat down
- Explode up, catching dumbbell at shoulder with elbow underneath
- Shoulders back, chest spread
- Press dumbbell overhead
- Return to starting position
Dumbbell Floor Press (3 sets & 10 reps)
- Lay flat on your back
- Hold dumbbells in each hand above you
- Bend knees with feet firmly planted on floor
- Drop elbows to a 90-degree position, triceps resting on floor, while holding dumbbells above your chest
- Exhale and brace core while simultaneously extending (pushing) dumbbells toward ceiling
Split Leg Squat (3 sets & 10 reps, per leg)
- Start w/ your back foot elevated on a box or bench
- Your front foot should be out in front, in a lunge position
- Hold dumbbells in each hand, keep your chest upward
- Drop your back knee until it gently touches the ground
- Complete all reps on one leg before switching legs
Single Leg Romanian Deadlifts (3 sets & 10 reps, per leg)
- Hold dumbbell in one hand at your side with opposite leg planted on the ground
- Push your hips back and allow the weight to slide downward
- Balance on one leg and reach downward with the weight
- Reach until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings
- Tempo should be down slowly
- Bring your hips forward as you raise back to a standing position
Plank Pike & Reach (1 set & 30 reps)
- Begin in push up position with hands on ground
- Raise hips to ceiling with pushing chest towards knees
- Reach back with one hand to opposite foot
NEXT UP: