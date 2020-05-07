Georges Niang’s Famous Breakfast Sammie
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese
- 2 tsp of butter
- Sliced cooked ham
- Arnold Select Sandwich Thins - Multi Grain (12oz) bread pack
Instructions
- Place two slices of ham in a non-stick frying pan on medium heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes to give the ham some color. Set slices aside.
- Crack two eggs into a frying pan. Break yolk, fold eggs together.
- As eggs begin to finish frying, sprinkle all of the cheddar cheese on top of the eggs while still in the pan.
- Move cheesy eggs from the frying plan to a plate.
- Grab multi grain sandwich thins, evenly spread 1tsp of butter per slice. Toast both slices of buttered bread by placing them into the same frying pan.
- Once toasted, remove bread slices from the frying pan and place them on the plate. Put one cooked ham slice and the finished eggs in between the toasted bread slices and enjoy!
Notes
Serves 1.
NEXT UP: