French Chef Gobert’s Coconut Chicken
Ingredients
- 2-3 Chicken Breast
- 2 cans coconut milk
- 1 onion
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 4 Tbsp Turmeric powder
- 3 Tbsp Yellow curry powder
- 3 Tbsp Coconut oil
- 2 cups white rice, uncooked
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups sweetened coconut flakes
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Prepare rice. In a pot on the stove, bring the rice and water to a boil. Liberally add salt (1 Tbsp). Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and set your timer for 20 minutes.
- Dice onion and bell peppers. Set aside.
- Dice chicken into small pieces, about 1 to 2 inch size cubes.
- Preheat a large nonstick sauté pan to high heat, add coconut oil.
- Sauté peppers and onion for a minute, then add chicken and seasonings. Stir together and let sear, tossing occasionally.
- Add in coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 5-10 minutes.
- Cut heat and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice with the sweetened coconut flakes. Add salt to taste.
- Serve chicken with plenty of sauce over a bed of coconut rice. Garnish with cilantro.
Notes
Serves 4
