French Chef Gobert’s Coconut Chicken

Rudy Gobert | 06.05.2020

Ingredients

  • 2-3 Chicken Breast
  • 2 cans coconut milk
  • 1 onion
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 4 Tbsp Turmeric powder
  • 3 Tbsp Yellow curry powder
  • 3 Tbsp Coconut oil
  • 2 cups white rice, uncooked
  • 3 cups water
  • 2 cups sweetened coconut flakes
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Prepare rice. In a pot on the stove, bring the rice and water to a boil. Liberally add salt (1 Tbsp). Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and set your timer for 20 minutes.
  2. Dice onion and bell peppers. Set aside.
  3. Dice chicken into small pieces, about 1 to 2 inch size cubes.
  4. Preheat a large nonstick sauté pan to high heat, add coconut oil.
  5. Sauté peppers and onion for a minute, then add chicken and seasonings. Stir together and let sear, tossing occasionally.
  6. Add in coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 5-10 minutes.
  7. Cut heat and set aside.
  8. In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice with the sweetened coconut flakes. Add salt to taste.
  9. Serve chicken with plenty of sauce over a bed of coconut rice. Garnish with cilantro.

Notes

Serves 4

