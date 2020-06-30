Eric Waters's Mouth Watering Roasted Chicken
Ingredients
- 2-3 lb chicken
- Carrots
- Mushrooms
- Rutabagas
- Onions
- Turnips
- Sage
- Thyme
- Olive oil
- Ground pepper
- Salt
- Garlic salt
- Cooking twine
- Meat thermometer
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 450-degrees.
- Take the whole chicken and debone using a sharp knife. Remove the wishbone to ensure the chicken is able to be cut in half once cooked.
- Coat exterior of chicken with olive oil. Season the coated chicken to taste or preference with salt and garlic salt.
- Open the chicken cavity to insert sage and thyme sprigs. Add more salt and ground pepper inside the chicken. Once stuffed, garnish exterior one more time with chopped thyme.
- Place the whole chicken on its back. Truss the chicken wings and legs together using cooking twine. Use figure-8 technique, flip the chicken back over and secure twine with a knot over the wings.
- Cut up root vegetables; carrots, mushrooms, rutabagas, onions, turnips and place into a pan.
- Place trussed chicken on top of the bed of root vegetables, add final sprinkling of salt and garlic salt.
- Put the pan into the oven (450-degrees) for 45-minutes. Use a meat thermometer to make sure chicken breast, and/or chicken thighs reach at least 160-degrees.
Notes
Serves 3-4
