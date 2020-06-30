Eric Waters's Mouth Watering Roasted Chicken

Eric Waters | 06.30.2020

Ingredients

  • 2-3 lb chicken
  • Carrots
  • Mushrooms
  • Rutabagas
  • Onions
  • Turnips
  • Sage
  • Thyme
  • Olive oil
  • Ground pepper
  • Salt
  • Garlic salt
  • Cooking twine
  • Meat thermometer

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450-degrees.
  2. Take the whole chicken and debone using a sharp knife. Remove the wishbone to ensure the chicken is able to be cut in half once cooked.
  3. Coat exterior of chicken with olive oil. Season the coated chicken to taste or preference with salt and garlic salt.
  4. Open the chicken cavity to insert sage and thyme sprigs. Add more salt and ground pepper inside the chicken. Once stuffed, garnish exterior one more time with chopped thyme.
  5. Place the whole chicken on its back. Truss the chicken wings and legs together using cooking twine. Use figure-8 technique, flip the chicken back over and secure twine with a knot over the wings.
  6. Cut up root vegetables; carrots, mushrooms, rutabagas, onions, turnips and place into a pan.
  7. Place trussed chicken on top of the bed of root vegetables, add final sprinkling of salt and garlic salt.
  8. Put the pan into the oven (450-degrees) for 45-minutes. Use a meat thermometer to make sure chicken breast, and/or chicken thighs reach at least 160-degrees.

Notes

Serves 3-4

Tags
Jazz, Cookbook
