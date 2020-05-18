Donovan Mitchell’s All-Star Duck Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 skin-on duck breasts, patted dry and scored across the skin
- 1 bottle of General Tso Sauce
- Salt
- 1 orange, peel finely diced (for garnish)
- 1/4 cup chives (for garnish)
Instructions
- Place the dry and scored duck breasts skin side down in a pan on LOW heat.
- Depending how low the heat is, let the breasts cook for at least 15 minutes, up to 25. The fat will render out the skin will begin to crisp up.
- Remove the breasts from the pan and drain out most of the duck fat.
- With the pan on medium-high, return the duck to the pan, still skin side down for one to two minutes.
- Turn over the duck and cook for one to two minutes. Remove from the pan and let the duck rest for five minutes.
- Thinly slice the duck and season with salt. Lightly pour on the General Tso Sauce. Garnish with chives and orange peel.
Notes
Serves 1-2
