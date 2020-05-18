Donovan Mitchell’s All-Star Duck Recipe

Donovan Mitchell | 05.18.2020

Ingredients

  • 2 skin-on duck breasts, patted dry and scored across the skin
  • 1 bottle of General Tso Sauce
  • Salt
  • 1 orange, peel finely diced (for garnish)
  • 1/4 cup chives (for garnish)

Instructions

  1. Place the dry and scored duck breasts skin side down in a pan on LOW heat.
  2. Depending how low the heat is, let the breasts cook for at least 15 minutes, up to 25. The fat will render out the skin will begin to crisp up.
  3. Remove the breasts from the pan and drain out most of the duck fat.
  4. With the pan on medium-high, return the duck to the pan, still skin side down for one to two minutes.
  5. Turn over the duck and cook for one to two minutes. Remove from the pan and let the duck rest for five minutes.
  6. Thinly slice the duck and season with salt. Lightly pour on the General Tso Sauce. Garnish with chives and orange peel.

Notes

Serves 1-2

