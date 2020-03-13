COVID-19 Updates

Check back frequently for updated news and information.

3/13/20 Update

Statement from the Utah Jazz on ticketing policy

3/12/20

Utah Jazz postpone Junior Jazz Sportsmanship Awards Party

To help minimize the risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are taking precautionary measures by cancelling the Junior Jazz Sportsmanship Awards Party that had been scheduled for Monday, March 23.

We will provide additional updates if the event is rescheduled.

Utah Jazz suspend all camps and clinics through April 30, 2020

To help minimize the risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are taking precautionary measures by suspending all Utah Jazz camps and clinics scheduled through April 30, 2020.

We have not suspended or cancelled any camps or clinics taking place after June 1, 2020. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to cancel or suspend clinics if needed.

If a camp or clinic you have registered for is affected, we will contact you with additional information regarding refunds, camp credits, rescheduling and/or cancellation.

We appreciate your continued support of the Utah Jazz and the Utah Jazz Camps and Clinics program.

A letter to fans from NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Utah Jazz, state officials give update on public safety in wake of COVID-19 cases

UDOH provides guidance to Jazz players and families

3/11/20

Utah Jazz issue statement regarding postponed game at OKC

3/06/20

Utah Jazz announce proactive and preventative measures regarding COVID-19