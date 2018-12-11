Jazz players, employees give back during the holiday season

Royce O’Neale can’t wait for Christmas morning.

Literally.

“We open our presents on Christmas Eve,” the Utah Jazz forward said. “We always say we’re going to just open one, but then somehow we always end up opening all of them.”

So with the holiday season in full swing, O’Neale wanted to make sure the children from Salt Lake City’s Neighborhood House weren’t left waiting for gifts and a special memory. O’Neale and Jazz forward Georges Niang hosted about 50 children from Neighborhood House—a program that provides child care for low-income families—for a showing of Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet at The Gateway Megaplex Theatres last week, providing tickets, snacks and gifts.

“Christmas is the biggest holiday my family celebrates. Being home, being with family, sharing the love,” O’Neale said. “It feels good just to be able to give back, being able to support them and have fun.

“And I get to see a movie myself. I’m a Disney movie type of guy.”

The Utah Jazz are involved with a number of community events this holiday season.

• The organization’s Season of Giving activities kicked off last month when Jazz employees served more than 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and needy on the concourse of Vivint Smart Home Arena.

• Salt Lake City Stars players Deonte Burton and Akeem Springs joined volunteers at the Burrito Project to help serve the homeless.

• The Jazz have delivered 1,200 winter jackets to 19 Wasatch Front schools as part of company’s annual Coats for Kids program.

• Hundreds of toys were donated by Jazz fans and employees to be given to single mothers and their children from the Stella H. Oaks Foundation as Christmas presents.

The Utah Jazz Dancers, meanwhile, have visited an assisted-living facility, volunteered at the Utah Food Bank and spent time at the Ronald McDonald House as part of their second-annual 12 Days of Giving program.

“The dancers are involved with the community all year-round, but we definitely feel it’s important to make an impact during the holiday season,” said Ashley Kelson, director of the Utah Jazz Dancers. “It’s the girls’ favorite time of year. Being able to spend time with people and brighten their day is really important to them.”

Jazz Bear has also been in the giving spirit. As part of the NBA’s Season of Giving, Bear took 180 Logan City School District youth on a holiday shopping spree at Walmart courtesy of Larry H. Miller Charities.

“It just shows how much the organization cares,” O’Neale said. “The fans care about us on the court and want to see us doing well. We love being able to give back and show our support for them.”