Cold shooting dooms Jazz in SLC Summer League opener

The Utah Jazz opened up their SLC Summer League schedule on Monday night, but ice-cold shooting plagued them throughout a 85-68 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz shot only 36.7 percent as a team, including 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range.

"It was our first game, and we were just trying to connect and get together," Jazz center Tony Bradley said. "A few of the guys were nervous—they had butterflies and stuff. We've gone through training camp and a few practices, but games are different."

Bradley double-doubled with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, while fellow center Willie Reed came off the bench to score 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Jazz pulled within two late in the first half, but the Grizzlies went on a 15-2 run between the second and third quarters to take a 15-point lead. Utah cut it back down to single digits several times but was never able to completely close the gap.

Tony: 14p | 15r | 2b | 1a

Isaiah: 12p | 4r | 2a

Willie: 12p | 5r | 2a | 2b

Tony: 14p | 15r | 2b | 1a

Isaiah: 12p | 4r | 2a

Willie: 12p | 5r | 2a | 2b

Jarrell: 11p | 4r | 2a | 1s | 1b

Utah's three second round picks each struggled from the field while showing postive signs in other areas. No. 50 overall pick Jarrell Brantley (11 points, four rebounds) was one of the most physically imposing players on the court; No. 53 overall pick Justin Wright-Foreman (six points, 3-for-14 shooting) got to the hoop for some acrobatic finishes; and No. 58 overall pick Miye Oni (two points, two steals, two blocks) showed off his versatility with tough defense and quick passing.

Yuta Watanabe (20 points, nine rebounds) and Julian Washburn (20 points, 5-for-6 from three) led the way for the Grizzlies.

The Jazz will face the Cavaliers tomorrow night at 7pm, while the Grizzlies will take on the Spurs at 5pm.

Notable

Isaiah Cousins (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz. ... Ivan Rabb added 14 points and two blocks for the Grizzlies. ... Brantley was whistled for eight personal fouls. ... Utah shot only 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) from the free throw line. ... The Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 46-36 in the paint. ... Memphis shot 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from beyond the arc. ... Jazz players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Danté Exum and Georges Niang were in attendance.