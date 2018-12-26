'A Christmas gift': Donovan Mitchell soars for spectacular alley-oop slam in win over Trail Blazers

NORAD tracked Santa last night.

Tonight, they might have spotted Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz guard took flight in the first half of his team’s Christmas night matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell hung in the air long enough to grab Jae Crowder’s lob from halfcourt and slam down the finish.

Mitchell got a bunch of gifts for Christmas, including one from Crowder.

Then Crowder delivered his teammate one more.

“I saw no one behind him,” Crowder said. “I just threw it. I play a free type of game and I just wanted to make a play. He was wide open with no one behind him and he did a great job of going up and getting it.”

“The catch was easy,” Mitchell said. “It was the turning around and trying to find the rim. I didn’t know where I was. I didn’t know if I was going to airball the dunk, dunk nothing. So it was kind of like praying to God that it was right there and it was. A Christmas gift from God for sure.”