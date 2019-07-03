Bradley, Wright-Foreman lead Jazz past Cavs

That's more like it.

After a rough-shooting night on Monday, the Jazz bounced back to secure a 86-71 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Day 2 of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Utah shot 48.6 percent from the field on Tuesday, up from 36.7 percent the day before.

Tony Bradley recorded his second double-double in as many nights, finishing with 26 points (on 9-for-13 shooting), 16 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 27 minutes. The 21-year-old center is now averaging 20.0 points and 15.5 rebounds in two games this week.

After starting off the week shooting 5-for-20, Justin Wright-Foreman got going in the second half. The No. 53 overall pick made three straight shots, including a triple from the top of the key, and then converted a three-point play. He finished with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, and he added four assists in 28 minutes.

Tanner McGrew (12 points, four rebounds, four assists) also scored in double figures in the win.

Utah closed the first half on a 9-4 run and then outscored the Cavaliers 18-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Naz Mitrou-Long, who played 14 games for the Jazz and 32 games for the SLC Stars last season, led the Cavaliers with 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Rookie Dylan Windler, who scored 19 points on Monday, shot only 1-for-6 from the field for five points. The No. 26 overall pick did add eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 29 minutes.

The Cavs will take on the Grizzlies Wednesday night at 5pm, while the Jazz will face the Spurs at 7pm in the final game of the three-day event.

Notable

Jazz rookies Jarrell Brantley (No. 50 overall pick) and Miye Oni (No. 58 overall pick), as well as center Willie Reed, did not suit up. ... Utah struggled from long distance for the second straight night, shooting only 6-for-25 (24.0 percent) from 3-point range. ... Dylan Osetkowski (14 points, six rebounds, three steals) also scored in double figures for the Cavs. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Cavs 45-33. ... Cleveland once again played without rookies Darius Garland (No. 5 overall pick) and Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30 overall pick).