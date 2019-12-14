Bojan Bogdanovic ties Utah Jazz record with eight 3-pointers in win over Golden State

Bojan Bogdanovic was walking toward the bench for a timeout when Donovan Mitchell met Bogdanovic at the midcourt line, shoved him enthusiastically and yelled excitedly in his face.

The message: keep shooting.

After a slow start to December, Bogdanovic took advantage of that green light on Friday to fuel the Utah Jazz to a 114-106 win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Bogdanovic finished with a game-high 32 points. His eight 3-pointers matched both a career-high and tied Jeff Hornacek, Randy Foye and Rodney Hood for the Jazz's franchise record for most made 3s in a game.

“He’s a big part of our offense. He’s confident shooting the ball,” Mitchell said. “I told him he could go 1-for-27 and no one cares. Just shoot, shoot, shoot.”

Bogdanovic had struggled, by his standards at least, of late. The Jazz forward had been shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc over the first six games of the month, a dip from the 47.5 percent he shot from 3 in November.

But it was Bogdanovic’s hot hand that was the difference for the Jazz on Friday.

“He kept shooting,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “Anytime someone can shoot, they just need to keep doing it. Try to take good ones. I thought we found him opportunistically. And he’ll make them.”

Bogdanovic hit a pair of go-ahead triples in the fourth quarter, including a stepback-3 with under 2 minutes to play that put the Jazz up for good.

But Bogdanovic was most pleased with how many open looks he got: four of his 3-balls one wide-open looks from the right corner.

“We are always trying to find a way to get the ball to the wide-open man,” he said.

Bogdanovic credited Mitchell and his teammates for finding him.

“The way they were defending Donovan’s pick-and-roll, blitzing him and trying to get the ball away from him, allowed other players to get wide-open 3s,” Bogdanovic said. “… They were more scared of Donovan than my 3s.”

Mitchell, meanwhile, gave the credit right back to Bogdanovic.

“He makes my life easier,” Mitchell said. “… Obviously he’d struggled a little bit, but I think he’s back.”