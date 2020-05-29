Bogey’s Sensational Seared Tasmanian Trout
Ingredients
- 2-(4 oz) trout filets, skin on
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, small diced
- A few sprigs of cilantro, chopped
- Stem from broccoli, peel outside layer, then diced
- 1 cup dry white wine
- Pat of butter
- Spoonful of capers
- Juice from 1/2 a lemon
- Salt and Pepper
- Oil for cooking
- Pearl Couscous (Bob’s Red Mill brand)
Instructions
- Prepare couscous according to package directions. Toast couscous in pan with oil before boiling to give it more flavor.
- Pat the fish dry. It is very important to have dry proteins if you want to get a good sear.
- In a hot pan, add oil and then fish, skin side down. Adding a weight on the top will help the fish to stay flat and ensure the entire surface gets a sear. 2 minutes on the skin side, 1 minute on the other side. Then let it rest.
- In the same pan, add garlic, shallot, and broccoli. Add seasoning and sauté for a minute. Add white wine, let reduce by at least half.
- Turn off the heat, add a pat of butter, lemon juice, and cilantro. Stir together making sure everything is incorporated.
- Plate the fish on a bed of couscous and spoon the sauce all over the top.
Notes
Serves 1-2
NEXT UP: