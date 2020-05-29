Bogey’s Sensational Seared Tasmanian Trout

Bojan Bogdanovic | 05.29.2020

Ingredients

  • 2-(4 oz) trout filets, skin on
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 shallot, small diced
  • A few sprigs of cilantro, chopped
  • Stem from broccoli, peel outside layer, then diced
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • Pat of butter
  • Spoonful of capers
  • Juice from 1/2 a lemon
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Oil for cooking
  • Pearl Couscous (Bob’s Red Mill brand)

Instructions

  1. Prepare couscous according to package directions. Toast couscous in pan with oil before boiling to give it more flavor.
  2. Pat the fish dry. It is very important to have dry proteins if you want to get a good sear.
  3. In a hot pan, add oil and then fish, skin side down. Adding a weight on the top will help the fish to stay flat and ensure the entire surface gets a sear. 2 minutes on the skin side, 1 minute on the other side. Then let it rest.
  4. In the same pan, add garlic, shallot, and broccoli. Add seasoning and sauté for a minute. Add white wine, let reduce by at least half.
  5. Turn off the heat, add a pat of butter, lemon juice, and cilantro. Stir together making sure everything is incorporated.
  6. Plate the fish on a bed of couscous and spoon the sauce all over the top.

Notes

Serves 1-2

