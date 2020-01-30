Better together—Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert named All-Star reserves

Chicago, here they come.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert have been selected as reserves for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game next month in the Second City. It will be the first All-Star appearance for the former Slam Dunk Champ and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and the first time the Jazz have had multiple representatives in the game since Carlos Boozer and Mehmet Okur were selected for the showcase in 2007.

Mitchell and Gobert were voted All-Star reserves by the league’s coaches after leading the Jazz to a 32-15 record, fourth-best in the Western Conference.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 25 points per game (13th best in the entire league) in his third NBA season. The guard this year became the first player since LeBron James to notch more 4,500 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists in his first 200 games.

Gobert meanwhile, ranks top 5 in field goal percentage (1st), blocks (4th) and rebounds (2nd) per game and screen assists (1st), all while anchoring the Utah defense. He currently ranks second in defensive win shares (3.2), fourth in total win shares (7.8) and seventh in defensive rating (101.1).

The two Jazz stars said Wednesday they hoped to be selected but said their focus remained on their team.

“I think it would be rewarding for the work we’re doing as a team more than anything,” Gobert said of a possible All-Star selection. “I think we’ve been one of the best in the league this year. It would be great to be able to represent the team.”

Mitchell added: “I would love to make it, but we have bigger things to focus on.”

The selection of Boozer and Okur in 2007 was the last time the Jazz had multiple players picked for an All-Star Game, though Boozer did not end up playing due to injury and Okur was selected as a replacement. Prior to that, the last time the Jazz had two All-Stars was in 2000, when Hall of Famers Johnn Stockton and Karl Malone both represented the team.

As reserve selections, Mitchell and Gobert will be drafted onto teams by the game’s two captains, L.A.’s LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is set for 6:20 p.m. MT.

Gobert and Mitchell are the 13th and 14th Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star Game. They follow:

• Carlos Boozer (2007-08)

• Adrian Dantley (1980-82, ‘84-86)

• Mark Eaton (1989)

• Rickey Green (1984)

• Gordon Hayward (2017)

• Andrei Kirilenko (2004)

• Karl Malone (1988-98, 2000-02)

• Pete Maravich (1977-79)

• Mehmet Okur (2007)

• Len “Truck” Robinson (1978)

• John Stockton (1989-97, 2000)

• Deron Williams (2010, 2011)