Bernie Calder’s Crisp-a-licious Caribbean Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef, turkey or bison
- 1 cucumber or zucchini, grated
- 12 leaves Boston lettuce
- 1 avocado, peeled and diced
- Salsa of choice
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, minced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, minced
- 1 Tbsp lime juice
- Chili powder
- Salt
- Ground pepper
Instructions
- In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat; add onion, garlic and chili powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender for about 5 minutes.
- Add the meat and zucchini, continuing to cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until meat is browned.
- Stir in cilantro and lime juice, season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Wash lettuce, then arrange leaves on paper towels and gently roll them up to remove any excess water. Unroll the leaves when ready to fill.
- Divide meat mixture evenly among lettuce leaves. Top with diced avocados and add your favorite salsa or pico de gallo.
Notes
Serves 4
