Bernie Calder’s Crisp-a-licious Caribbean Lettuce Wraps

Bernie Calder | 07.09.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground beef, turkey or bison
  • 1 cucumber or zucchini, grated
  • 12 leaves Boston lettuce
  • 1 avocado, peeled and diced
  • Salsa of choice
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, minced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, minced
  • 1 Tbsp lime juice
  • Chili powder
  • Salt
  • Ground pepper

Instructions

  1. In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat; add onion, garlic and chili powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender for about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the meat and zucchini, continuing to cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until meat is browned.
  3. Stir in cilantro and lime juice, season to taste with salt and pepper.
  4. Wash lettuce, then arrange leaves on paper towels and gently roll them up to remove any excess water. Unroll the leaves when ready to fill.
  5. Divide meat mixture evenly among lettuce leaves. Top with diced avocados and add your favorite salsa or pico de gallo.

Notes

Serves 4

